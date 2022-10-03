Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,362 shares during the quarter. AAON makes up about 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.79% of AAON worth $139,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 81.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,990. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,186.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,186.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,059 shares of company stock worth $2,504,626. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

