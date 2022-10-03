Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 612 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of AptarGroup worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after purchasing an additional 373,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 385,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 262,080 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,620,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,754,000 after purchasing an additional 223,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $135.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.31%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

