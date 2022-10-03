Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 852 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Willdan Group worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 385,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,477. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

Willdan Group Company Profile

In other news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $49,520.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.