Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,509,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,462,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.18. 149,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

