Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 210 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 226,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 43,591 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Up 2.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.65. 76,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,951. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.