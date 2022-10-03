Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 32,512 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,512 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Heron Therapeutics worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock remained flat at $4.22 during trading hours on Monday. 58,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

