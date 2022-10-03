Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,625 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 143,397 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 697,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 93,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,775. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

