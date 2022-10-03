Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,075 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PATH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in UiPath by 110.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,960 over the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PATH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. 215,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,515. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

