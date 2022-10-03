Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 0.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $121,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,779 shares of company stock worth $96,207,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 272,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,468. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

