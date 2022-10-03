Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $12.77 on Monday, reaching $292.33. 50,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,788. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

