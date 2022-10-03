Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 2,302 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of DSU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.97. 1,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,024. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

