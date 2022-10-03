Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 4.5 %

INTC stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,492,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

