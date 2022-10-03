Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 730 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 319,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. The company has a market capitalization of $167.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

