Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at Conifer

In related news, President Brian J. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 510,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conifer news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,635,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brian J. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 510,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,350,000 shares of company stock worth $4,700,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of CNFR stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Conifer has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conifer ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Featured Stories

