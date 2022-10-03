Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Update

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 338,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCSI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $56,532,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,250,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCSI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

CCSI traded up 0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting 48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,452. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 37.00 and a one year high of 69.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is 51.23.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The business had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 94.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

