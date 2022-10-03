Contentos Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.32 or 1.00043762 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004786 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064218 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00080227 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,921,624,416 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,552,960 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

According to CryptoCompare, "COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn "

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

