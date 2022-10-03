Cook Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

