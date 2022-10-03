Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Corsair Partnering Price Performance

Shares of Corsair Partnering stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Corsair Partnering has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Partnering by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Corsair Partnering by 2.9% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Partnering Company Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

