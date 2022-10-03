Cortland Associates Inc. MO Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 0.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Shares of IDXX traded up $9.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.70. 9,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.94 and a 200-day moving average of $399.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $672.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

