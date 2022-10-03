Cortland Associates Inc. MO Invests $12.20 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.97. 549,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252,996. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

