Cortland Associates Inc. MO Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.20. 1,272,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,091,436. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

