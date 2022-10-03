Cortland Associates Inc. MO Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.85. 133,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average of $132.86. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.