COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CICOY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

