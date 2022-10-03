Costello Asset Management INC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.8% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.80. 58,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,407. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

