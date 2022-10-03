Costello Asset Management INC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC owned 0.05% of Calavo Growers worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth $813,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 61,057 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,544. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

