Costello Asset Management INC Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CTVA traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.