Costello Asset Management INC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up about 2.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 161.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in PPL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.16. 246,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

