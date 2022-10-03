Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Holdings Raised by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,158 shares during the period. Covenant Logistics Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 1.63% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $146,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,363.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $146,256.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,092. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

CVLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. 1,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $426.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.36. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $317.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

