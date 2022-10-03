Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €29.54 ($30.14) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.11. Covestro has a 52 week low of €28.51 ($29.09) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($61.47). The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

