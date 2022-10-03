Cowen Initiates Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.57.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $149.94 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average is $145.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $23,833,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after acquiring an additional 159,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $15,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.