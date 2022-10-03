Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 13,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CS remained flat at $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,095,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,542,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 target price (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

