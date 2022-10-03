Credit Suisse Group Cuts Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €4.10

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.24.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.50. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,228,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 534,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

