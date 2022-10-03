Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Buys £19,780 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) insider David Arnold purchased 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £19,780 ($23,900.43).

Crest Nicholson Trading Up 3.0 %

LON CRST traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 188.70 ($2.28). The stock had a trading volume of 453,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The company has a market capitalization of £484.81 million and a PE ratio of -936.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.79. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 384.20 ($4.64).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

