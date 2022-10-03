Critical Review: WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) & Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -247.08% -91.04% -74.58% Semtech 19.94% 21.18% 13.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.8% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WiSA Technologies and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Semtech 0 7 3 0 2.30

WiSA Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 419.30%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.88%. Given WiSA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Semtech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Semtech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 1.58 -$11.82 million ($0.87) -0.70 Semtech $740.86 million 2.66 $125.66 million $2.46 12.59

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies. WiSA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semtech beats WiSA Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, it provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

