Critical Survey: Permian Resources (PR) and The Competition

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is one of 276 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Permian Resources to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.75, indicating that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources’ rivals have a beta of -12.88, indicating that their average share price is 1,388% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Permian Resources Competitors 1608 9246 14663 404 2.53

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Permian Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Permian Resources presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 42.01%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Permian Resources Competitors -3.88% 23.97% 10.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Permian Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.03 billion $138.18 million 5.31 Permian Resources Competitors $9.49 billion $710.15 million 16.44

Permian Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Permian Resources beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.