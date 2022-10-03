CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at $5,070,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 62,590 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 103.1% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CSGS stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.12. 2,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,563. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 75.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGS. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.