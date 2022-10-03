CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 19,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
CSX Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.40. 241,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,137,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
