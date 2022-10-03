Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Update

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Curis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Curis by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Curis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Curis by 12,879.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis Price Performance

CRIS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.71. 13,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.70. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Curis had a negative net margin of 533.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Curis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.