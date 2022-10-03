Cyclone Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,909.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $32.23 or 0.00166996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $847,116.29 and $7,909.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010783 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00143993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.28 or 0.01794195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00253352 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyclone is built to address the privacy problems in the blockchain and aims to provide enhanced economic incentives. Cyclone is a cross-chain, non-custodial, universal privacy-preserving protocol with the decentralized governance. Cyclone applies zkSNARKs to enable transactional privacy for all DeFi components by breaking the on-chain link between depositor and recipient addresses. It uses a smart contract that accepts coins/tokens deposits, which can be withdrawn by a different address. Whenever an asset is withdrawn from Cyclone, there is no way to link the withdrawal to the deposit for absolute privacy.While Cyclone's zkSNARKs part is based on the attested implementation of tornado.cash, it offers unique values in supporting cross-chain and being the universal privacy-preserving layer for almost all DeFi components with the decentralized governance by CYC holders.Cyclone Protocol is governed in a decentralized way. The governance DAO lives on IoTeX blockchain while each anonymity pools live on different blockchains connected to IoTeX blockchain via bridges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

