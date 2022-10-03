Cyclub (CYCLUB) Price Reaches $0.0093

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclub has a total market cap of $30.82 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cyclub’s official website is cyclub.io.

Buying and Selling Cyclub

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

