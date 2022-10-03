DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.86.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after buying an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

