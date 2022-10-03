DA Davidson Lowers Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target to $8.00

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $14.25 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares during the last quarter. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 6.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,052,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 626,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,283,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

