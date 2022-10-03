DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.0331 on Exchanges

DAD (DAD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, DAD has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $33.05 million and approximately $518,056.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAD Profile

DAD’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

