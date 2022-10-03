Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Daddy Doge has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Daddy Doge has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $37,912.00 worth of Daddy Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Daddy Doge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004627 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.41 or 0.01619053 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Daddy Doge Coin Profile

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. Daddy Doge’s total supply is 499,529,482,816,441 coins. Daddy Doge’s official website is daddydoge.finance. Daddy Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Daddy Doge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Daddy Doge is a deflationary DeFi token that takes a 9% tax from each buy and sell. This tax acts to benefit the project as a whole by putting 3% in the liquidity pool for a stable price floor, 3% proportionally reflected back to all holders of a DaddyDoge token and 3% added to a marketing/dev wallet to make sure that the project is able to succeed in the long term. Another large purpose of the tax is to decentivise large token holders from buying and selling quickly and damaging the price.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daddy Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daddy Doge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Daddy Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

