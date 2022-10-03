Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dana by 631.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Dana Price Performance

DAN opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.25.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

