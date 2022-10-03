Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,100 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 119,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 2,111.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaos by 1,141.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 187,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the second quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $7,324,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

