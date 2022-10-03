Databroker Price Tops $0.0216 (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $342.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,194.14 or 0.99993041 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064091 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00082492 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

