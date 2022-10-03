Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.92.

DH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

DH stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -47.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

