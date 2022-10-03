Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Update

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLA. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 253,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $261,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.03. 2,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,571. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.