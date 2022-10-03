Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $733,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

